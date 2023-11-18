Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.
Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
CHAT opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33. Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $30.62.
Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Profile
