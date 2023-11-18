Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,964,000 after purchasing an additional 556,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,356,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 204,205 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 484,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 384,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 103,369 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.63 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.