Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $661,000 Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

EWG stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

