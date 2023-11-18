Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 53,442 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,442 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RSP opened at $145.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.28 and a 200 day moving average of $145.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

