Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 35,278 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 75.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,278 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

