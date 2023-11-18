Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,371 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 61,937 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $21.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.1144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

