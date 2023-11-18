Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Position in iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IBRN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IBRN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBRN opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 million, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF Company Profile

The iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (IBRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that provides global equity exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from neuroscience advancements. The index may hold securities from large- to small-cap.

