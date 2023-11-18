Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 35 Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBGX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the first quarter valued at about $1,266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the second quarter worth about $64,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 17.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 18,000.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Price Performance

FBGX stock opened at $634.72 on Friday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 1 year low of $362.62 and a 1 year high of $639.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $573.85 and a 200 day moving average of $572.71.

