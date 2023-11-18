Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,445,000 after buying an additional 150,393 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4,957.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,194,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,929 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 334,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 27,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

