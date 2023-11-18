Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $778,000 Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 49,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

TAK opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

