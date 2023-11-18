Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $766,000 Investment in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITI. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 387.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 80,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 64,349 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITI opened at $15.28 on Friday. ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99.

About ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

