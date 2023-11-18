Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $115.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.75. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.