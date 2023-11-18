Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Position in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL – Free Report) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000.

Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

INDL stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16.

About Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily India Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Indus India Index. The Indus India Index, which is designed to replicate the Indian equity markets as a whole, through a group of 50 Indian stocks selected from a universe of the largest companies listed on two Indian exchanges.

