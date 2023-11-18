Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 16,768 First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,355,000 after purchasing an additional 354,121 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 82,437 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 30,152 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 272,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 166,090 shares during the period.

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

