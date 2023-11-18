Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 2,009 Shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.15% of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 758.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:BECO opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Profile

The BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (BECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally-listed companies that are selected for lower carbon footprint. BECO was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

