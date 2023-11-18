Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Free Report) by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
SDEM stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.79.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
