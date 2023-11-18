Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 15,931 Shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Free Report) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,931 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BETZ. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 99.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.41.

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies selected by committee that are involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. BETZ was launched on Jun 4, 2020 and is managed by Roundhill.

