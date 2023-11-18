FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $232.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.12. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $278.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

