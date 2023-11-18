Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 398 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tobam bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $66,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 28.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $26,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at $828,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,924 shares of company stock worth $1,091,136 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $26.99 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

