Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,919 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 85.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth $44,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Baidu by 2,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.81.

Baidu Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $108.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.47. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

