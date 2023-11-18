Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 480 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 21.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 66.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in Valero Energy by 19.3% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

NYSE:VLO opened at $124.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.53 and a 200 day moving average of $124.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

