Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $130.26 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

