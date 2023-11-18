Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 66.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGIB. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 912,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,159,000 after buying an additional 92,862 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 139,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 57,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,315,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
IGIB opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.