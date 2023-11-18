Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Billion Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,667,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,992 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,103,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 114,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,645,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,911,000 after buying an additional 42,415 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.43. The company has a market cap of $360.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.