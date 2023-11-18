Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 247 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $222.63 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.41 and a 200-day moving average of $202.60.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $12,597,136. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

