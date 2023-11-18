Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 262,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.4% in the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $464.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $549.87. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.20.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

