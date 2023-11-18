Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,673 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,675.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 75,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 78,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

