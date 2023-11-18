First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $5.11

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $5.22. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 888,356 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

