First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $53.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.37%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

