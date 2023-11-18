Financial Survey: Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) vs. Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) and Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Britvic and Coca-Cola FEMSA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britvic N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola FEMSA 8.75% 16.72% 7.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Britvic and Coca-Cola FEMSA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britvic 0 0 0 0 N/A Coca-Cola FEMSA 0 4 3 0 2.43

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus target price of $103.78, suggesting a potential upside of 23.00%. Given Coca-Cola FEMSA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coca-Cola FEMSA is more favorable than Britvic.

51.2% of Britvic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Coca-Cola FEMSA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Britvic and Coca-Cola FEMSA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britvic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola FEMSA $11.28 billion N/A $977.00 million $5.55 15.20

Coca-Cola FEMSA has higher revenue and earnings than Britvic.

Summary

Coca-Cola FEMSA beats Britvic on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Britvic

(Get Free Report)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R. White's, Tango, Teisseire, Bela Ischia, Britvic, Dafruta, Maguary, Mathieu Teisseire, Pressade, Puro Coco, C&C, Cidona, Club, Energise Sport, MiWadi, Moulin de Valdonne, and TK brands. In addition, it supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, and maintains integrated tap solutions. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks. It provides a portfolio of products through retail outlets, wholesale supermarkets, retailers, points-of-sale outlets, and home delivery. In addition, the company distributes and sells Heineken, Estrella Galicia, and Therezópolis beer products in its Brazilian territories. It operates in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.

