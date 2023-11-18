Financial Contrast: Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) & Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN)

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) and Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Spotify Technology and Liberated Syndication, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spotify Technology 0 7 14 0 2.67 Liberated Syndication 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spotify Technology presently has a consensus price target of $169.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.72%. Given Spotify Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spotify Technology is more favorable than Liberated Syndication.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spotify Technology $12.36 billion 2.77 -$453.05 million ($4.00) -44.01 Liberated Syndication N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Spotify Technology and Liberated Syndication’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Liberated Syndication has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spotify Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Spotify Technology and Liberated Syndication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spotify Technology -5.70% -32.26% -9.58% Liberated Syndication N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Spotify Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spotify Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spotify Technology beats Liberated Syndication on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers. The Ad-Supported segment provides on-demand online access to its catalog of music and unlimited online access to the catalog of podcasts to its subscribers on their computers, tablets, and compatible mobile devices. The company also offers sales, distribution and marketing, contract research and development, and customer support services. Spotify Technology S.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication Inc. provides podcast and web hosting services in the United States and internationally. It offers hosting and distribution tools, including storage, bandwidth, really simple syndication creation, distribution, and statistics tracking for podcast producers; LibsynPRO, an enterprise solution for professional media producers and corporate customers; podcast apps; and MyLibsyn that provides podcast producers gets a custom App and a podcast website where listeners can access their show, login to purchase a subscription, and get access to premium content. The company also provides ad insertion services on producers' content. In addition, it offers shared web hosting, e-commerce, fully managed virtual private and dedicated server, customer self-managed dedicated server, domain-name registration, co-location, and content-delivery network services to businesses, bloggers, artists, musicians, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Webmayhem, Inc. and changed its name to Liberated Syndication Inc. in August 2016. Liberated Syndication Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

