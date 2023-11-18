Financial Analysis: Nauticus Robotics (KITT) and Its Peers

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) is one of 22 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nauticus Robotics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nauticus Robotics -175.68% -2,774.34% -61.02% Nauticus Robotics Competitors -211.20% -298.00% -35.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nauticus Robotics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nauticus Robotics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nauticus Robotics Competitors 88 209 310 7 2.38

Risk & Volatility

Nauticus Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 123.77%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 24.03%. Given Nauticus Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nauticus Robotics is more favorable than its rivals.

Nauticus Robotics has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nauticus Robotics’ rivals have a beta of 1.20, meaning that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nauticus Robotics $11.44 million -$28.26 million -3.95 Nauticus Robotics Competitors $778.02 million $11.43 million -0.98

Nauticus Robotics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nauticus Robotics. Nauticus Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nauticus Robotics rivals beat Nauticus Robotics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, a subsea tool; ToolKITT, a cloud software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed vessel that will support the real-time operations of Aquanaut in commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

