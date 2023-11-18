Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,578,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 3,347,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,862,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Performance
FNMA opened at $0.71 on Friday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.
Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile
