Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,578,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 3,347,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,862,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

FNMA opened at $0.71 on Friday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

