Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $17.28, but opened at $16.62. Fastly shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 1,863,883 shares.

Specifically, EVP Brett Shirk sold 31,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $511,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 233,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $3,788,304.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,094,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 31,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $511,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,690.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 627,227 shares of company stock worth $11,206,733 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Fastly alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Fastly Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $37,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.