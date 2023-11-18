Fanhua (FANH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 20th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter.

Shares of FANH opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fanhua by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 77,719 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fanhua during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Fanhua by 63.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Fanhua by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fanhua by 59.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

