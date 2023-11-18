Fanhua (FANH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 20th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter.
Fanhua Stock Performance
Shares of FANH opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Fanhua Company Profile
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
