Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eyenovia in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.69). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eyenovia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Tuesday.

Eyenovia Trading Up 3.9 %

EYEN opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.75. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,124,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Eyenovia in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eyenovia by 160.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Eyenovia in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.