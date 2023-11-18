Extendicare Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Leede Jones Gab Forecasts (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Free Report) – Leede Jones Gab reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Extendicare in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Leede Jones Gab currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Extendicare’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

TSE EXE opened at C$6.47 on Thursday. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$7.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of C$545.29 million, a P/E ratio of 215.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

