Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,880 ($35.37) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($45.44) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,036 ($37.28).

Get Experian alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPN

Experian Stock Performance

Experian Cuts Dividend

LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,933 ($36.02) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,685.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,800.59. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,366 ($29.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,160 ($38.81). The company has a market capitalization of £26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4,313.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 8,676.47%.

About Experian

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.