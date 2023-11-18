Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,880 ($35.37) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($45.44) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,036 ($37.28).
Experian Stock Performance
Experian Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 8,676.47%.
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
