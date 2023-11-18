Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,027 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

EXPE opened at $136.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $137.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,140,125. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

