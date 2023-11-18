Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Etsy worth $20,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 60.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 18,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 33.9% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.1% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 36.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $105,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $177,931.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $72.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

