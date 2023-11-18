Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ocugen, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ocugen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Ocugen from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Ocugen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Featured Stories

