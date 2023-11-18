Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Marathon Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Marathon Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.70 to C$0.84 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$0.72 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.55 to C$1.45 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.27.

Shares of MOZ opened at C$0.79 on Thursday. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$317.95 million, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.74.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

