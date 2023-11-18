Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Henry Schein, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.57 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.30. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

HSIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.75 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

