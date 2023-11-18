Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Emera Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Emera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $3.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share.

Get Emera alerts:

EMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.33.

Emera Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$49.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$48.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20. Emera has a 12-month low of C$43.67 and a 12-month high of C$59.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Emera Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.13%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.