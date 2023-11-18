Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for IO Biotech, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOBT)

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IO Biotech in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.10) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.15). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IO Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IOBT. Piper Sandler started coverage on IO Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IO Biotech from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.39. IO Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOBT. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 192.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 18,441.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,185 shares during the last quarter.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

