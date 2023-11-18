Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $215.19 Average PT from Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $205.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.14. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Equifax by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

