Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ENLT opened at $15.34 on Friday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

