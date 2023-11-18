Ellington Financial Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ellington Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ellington Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EFC. StockNews.com started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

EFC opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $884.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 39.81, a quick ratio of 39.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

