Ellevest Inc. Buys 1,286 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,092,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,863,000 after buying an additional 416,194 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,579,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $152.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.10. The company has a market cap of $441.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

