Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGO. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EGO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.7% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 29,438,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,297,000 after purchasing an additional 501,488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,446,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,826,000 after acquiring an additional 130,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after acquiring an additional 175,914 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $12.11.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $245.26 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.